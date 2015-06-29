© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Smart Meters: An Experiment In Power Grid Innovation

Published June 29, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
John Phelan with Fort Collins Utilities inspects the smart meter at his home. (Dan Boyce)
Our electricity system is changing rapidly around us. New sources of renewable power are meeting technologies that can crunch unprecedented amounts of data. It’s all leading to a major shakeup for how utilities do business. Dan Boyce from Here & Now’s contributor Inside Energy takes us to Fort Collins, Colorado, for a peek into our utility’s possible future.


This is part five of the Inside Energy series Blackout: Reinventing The Grid

