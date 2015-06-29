Smart Meters: An Experiment In Power Grid Innovation
Our electricity system is changing rapidly around us. New sources of renewable power are meeting technologies that can crunch unprecedented amounts of data. It’s all leading to a major shakeup for how utilities do business. Dan Boyce from Here & Now’s contributor Inside Energy takes us to Fort Collins, Colorado, for a peek into our utility’s possible future.
This is part five of the Inside Energy series Blackout: Reinventing The Grid
