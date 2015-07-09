Michigan Police Search For Thief Who Took 18 Pallets Of Nuts

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Here's the file on a suspect in a Detroit suburb. Crime, stealing 28,000 pounds of nuts; height, 7 inches; species, squirrel. OK, that's not the real suspect, but the crime did happen. Shelby Township police posted a mug shot of a squirrel clutching his number on Facebook. Police hope the combination of a cute animal and social media brings attention and leads. But one request - please do not call in squirrel sightings. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.