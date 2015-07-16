Aurora, Colo., Theater Shooter James Holmes Found Guilty

A jury in Colorado has found Aurora theater shooter James Holmes guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 mass shooting that killed 12 people and injured 70 others. Holmes could now face the death penalty.

The jury of nine women and three men, who heard nearly three months of testimony in the case, deliberated for a day and a half before arriving at a decision on Thursday.

The verdict comes nearly three years to the day after the mass shooting on July 20, 2012, at the Century Aurora 16 theater.

Holmes, 27, who had been charged with 166 counts, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial will now enter a sentencing phase with testimony; jurors will decide whether Holmes should be sent to prison for life or sentenced to death.

Holmes' attorneys had argued their client was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time of the shootings. But court-appointed doctors testified Holmes knew the difference between right and wrong.

For more on this story, please visit Colorado Public Radio.

