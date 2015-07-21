Old Photo Stirs Memories Of Bygone Vermont

Sometimes the memory of a person resurfaces in an unusual way. Earlier this year, Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio aired an interview with the National Geographic photographer Nathan Benn, whose photographs of Vermont in the 1970s were on display at a local exhibit.

A portrait from the exhibit was posted online, showing an unidentified man holding open the mouth of a cow. Several people wrote in saying that they recognized the man, more than 40 years later. Vermont Public Radio’s Angela Evancie went on a mission to learn more about him.

Reporter

Angela Evancie, digital editor for news at Vermont Public Radio. She tweets @AJEvancie.

