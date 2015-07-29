© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Deford To Hollywood: Ban Boxing Movies

By Frank Deford
Published July 29, 2015 at 3:58 AM CDT
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal stars in <em>Southpaw</em>, a new movie about a junior middleweight boxing champion who faces adversity.
Some people wanna ban boxing. I just wanna ban boxing movies.

You get the feeling sometimes that Hollywood still thinks Joe Louis is heavyweight champion and boxing is still top-tier popular? Yes, there's yet another boxing movie out, this one entitled Southpaw.

Oh, please, please. Making boxing movies when boxing is so passé would be like if Hollywood kept making showbiz movies about vaudeville.

Click the audio above to hear Frank Deford's take on movies about boxing.

