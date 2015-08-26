Mount Everest Reopened To Climbers

Japanese mountaineer Nobukazu Kuriki is heading up Everest. This week he became the first person granted a permit to climb the mountain since a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated much of Nepal in April.

After four attempts, Kuriki hopes to reach the top. He also says he hopes to send a message that the mountain is safe for climbers.

Seven-time summiter Peter Athans says Nepal needs tourists now more than ever. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Peter Athans, mountaineer, seven-time Mount Everest summiter and filmmaker. He’s co-director of The Khumbu Climbing Center, a vocational school for indigenous people living near Everest.

