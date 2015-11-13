It's Friday, Friday, Gotta Get Down On Friday The 13th

Superstition has it that Friday the 13th is the unluckiest of days.

This Friday the 13th could be especially potent, as it's the third one this year. The other two unlucky Fridays fell in February and March. Having three in a single year isn't actually that uncommon. The last time that happened was in 2009, and the next time it's slated to occur is in 2026.

Today's date is also 11/13/15 — sparking the hashtag #oddday on social media. It's the last time this century that the days will show three sequential odd numbers.

This is all to say that today is a special day, but for some people, the fear of Friday the 13th is real. In clinicians' terms, it's called paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Here are two possible ways to beat the fear:

1. Learn how to pronounce the name. It's suggested that if you can pronounce the name of the phobia, you could be cured of it. Korva Coleman helps us out:

2. Listen to some Friday-themed jams. You've got a lot to choose from: "Thank God It's Friday" by Nikki Williams, "Friday I'm In Love" by The Cure, "Last Friday Night" by Katy Perry, "Friday Is Forever" by We The Kings, "Friday" by Rascal Flatts. And of course, the anthem to top all Friday songs, the so-bad-it's-good, tween pop hit from a few years ago: "Friday" by Rebecca Black.

