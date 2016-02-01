© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Snow Expected To Fall In Iowa After Monday's Caucuses

Published February 1, 2016 at 5:51 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene in Des Moines, Iowa. Tonight is caucus night, and here's your weather forecast. Snow, possible blizzard conditions in parts of this state. This has campaigns nervous about voter turnout - although, not this one.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HILLARY CLINTON: Don't worry about the weather. I have it on very good guidance that the storm won't start until after midnight.

GREENE: Hillary Clinton, first lady, senator, secretary of state, meteorologist. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.