During her election road trip covering the New Hampshire primary, Here & Now‘s Robin Young stopped by Toni Halla‘s general store in Canterbury, N.H. Halla runs the Canterbury Country Store with her husband, Joe. Many residents were at the store as well, and they were eager to talk politics.

Reporter

Robin Young, host of Here & Now. She tweets @hereandnowrobin.

/ / The Canterbury Country Store in Canterbury, NH is run by Toni Halla and her husband. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)