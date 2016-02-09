© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
One Of Denver's Last Movie Rental Stores Has A Plan To Stay Afloat

Published February 9, 2016 at 12:52 PM CST
Jeff Hahn bought the Video One rental store in Denver in 2009. (Corey H. Jones/CPR News)
One of Denver’s oldest movie rental stores is now one of the city’s last. Video One has survived the rise and fall of mega chains like Blockbuster and it’s still here during the age of online streaming. But as arts reporter Corey Jones of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio explains, Video One may need to close its doors.

