One Of Denver's Last Movie Rental Stores Has A Plan To Stay Afloat

One of Denver’s oldest movie rental stores is now one of the city’s last. Video One has survived the rise and fall of mega chains like Blockbuster and it’s still here during the age of online streaming. But as arts reporter Corey Jones of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio explains, Video One may need to close its doors.

Reporter

Corey Jones, arts and culture reporter at Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CPRJones.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.