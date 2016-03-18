Phoenix Man Convicted Of Supporting ISIS Over Attack In Texas

A federal jury has convicted an Arizona man of weapons offenses, conspiracy to support ISIS, and other charges for his role in a terrorist attack in which two gunmen targeted an anti-Muslim event last spring in Garland, Texas.

It's the first jury trial in the U.S. that involves a homeland attack in the name of ISIS, according to the Justice Department.

From Phoenix, Mark Moran of member station KJZZ in reports:

"While he didn't actually travel to Texas, Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem was convicted of training, arming and encouraging two friends who did, and who opened fire on an anti-Islam event in suburban Dallas last year.

"The two men, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, died in a police shootout during a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest. Kareem, whom prosecutors say was raised Baptist and converted to Islam as an adult, hosted Simpson and Soofi at his home and planned the attack.

"Kareem, a 44-year-old moving company owner, allegedly worked with Simpson and Soofi to blow up University of Phoenix stadium, where the 2015 Super Bowl was played, but when that failed, they set about their plot to attack the cartoon convention."

Aside from the attackers, no lives were lost in the attack in Garland. As the Two-Way reported last year, the cartoon contest was organized by the American Freedom Defense Initiative, a group headed by Pamela Geller.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.