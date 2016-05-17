Cannes Hotel Unleashes Hawks To Control Thieving Seagulls

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Each year, movie stars and industry players flock to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival. But the crowds also include seagulls. They're known to land on tables and snatch off the plates of the stars, so one hotel has brought in the big guns - hawks. These birds of prey trace menacing circles over thieving seagulls ready to attack. In Cannes, said one hawk trainer, if a drink spills on a dress, it's all over. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.