Fresh Air Weekend: Producer Scott Rudin; William Bell's New Album; 'Silicon Valley'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Broadway Producer Scott Rudin: 'I'm A Complete Product Of Mentorship':Rudin, who started in theater at age 15, owes a lot to the producers who taught him his craft. "They were giants," he says. All five of Rudin's current shows have been nominated for Tony Awards.

William Bell Sings With Strength And Directness On 'This Is Where I Live': Bell, who had his first hit in 1961 with the song "You Don't Miss Your Water," brings his trademark compassion and tenderness to his new album. Critic Ken Tucker calls This Is Where I Live a triumph.

In HBO's 'Silicon Valley,' The Comedy Is Inspired By Real-Life Tech Culture:Creator Mike Judge, co-showrunner Alec Berg and actor Thomas Middleditch discuss their series, Silicon Valley. Berg, who has family working in tech, says he has "nerd cred" in his bones.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Broadway Producer Scott Rudin: 'I'm A Complete Product Of Mentorship'

William Bell Sings With Strength And Directness On 'This Is Where I Live'

In HBO's 'Silicon Valley,' The Comedy Is Inspired By Real-Life Tech Culture

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.