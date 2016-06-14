Corrections On Date And Aftermath Of Bombings In Madrid Listen • 50:28

On June 12, 2016, during a live broadcast about the Orlando shootings, NPR's Dina Temple-Raston was mistaken when she said commuter trains in Madrid were bombed in 2007. In fact, that happened in 2004. She also was mistaken about the results of elections that were held three days after the bombings. Prime Minister José María Aznar's party was defeated. Her comments begin around the 42:15 mark in the audio attached to this page.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.