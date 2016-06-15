Federal Prosecutors Convene Grand Jury, Investigating Shooter's Wife

In the aftermath of the Orlando shooting, questions remain about how Omar Mateen slipped through an FBI watch. As NPR’s Dina Temple-Raston tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young, a grand jury is meeting to decide whether Mateen’s wife should be charged for failing to alert authorities that her husband was planning an attack.

Dina Temple-Raston, NPR counterterrorism correspondent. She tweets@NPRDina.

