Dalai Lama Prefers Badminton To Golf, Hasn't Seen 'Caddyshack'

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with kudos to Bret Baier. The Fox News host interviewed the Dalai Lama and asked, have you seen the movie "Caddyshack"? In that movie, Bill Murray claims to have caddied for the Dalai Lama.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CADDYSHACK")

BILL MURRAY: (As Carl Spackler) So I'm on the first tee with him. I give him the driver. He hauls off and whacks one - big hitter - long.

Now the real Dalai Lama has spoken, says he has not seen that movie, doesn't play golf. But he does play badminton.