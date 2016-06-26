© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
#NPRNightSky: Your Star-Studded Pix From The World's Inkiest Skies

By NPR Staff
Published June 26, 2016 at 6:00 AM CDT
Caitlin McConnico tweeted us this picture taken in early June while camping at Makgadikgadi Pans National Park in Botswana.
What's your night sky look like?

For most of the world, it's not a pretty sight. A new study has found that 80 percent of the world can't see the stars at night because of light pollution.

But the other 20 percent can. So last week, we asked folks via Twitter to share their photos from the 20 top countries where city lights aren't blocking the stars. Many of these countries are part of the developing world that we cover in this blog: for example, Madagascar, Tanzania and Uganda.

We got more than we asked for: photos from around the world as well as pockets of the U.S. lucky enough to have unfiltered views of the galaxy.

Here are some of the submissions where you can really see stars:

Chile

Myanmar

New Zealand

Tanzania

Uganda

United States

