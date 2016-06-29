© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Behind The Scenes, And Sounds, Of 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Published June 29, 2016 at 11:52 AM CDT
Actor and sound effects artist Fred Newman (left) performs on stage with "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor. (Courtesy/A Prairie Home Companion via Facebook)
As “A Prairie Home Companion” creator Garrison Keillor wraps up his decades-long run at the helm this year, Here & Now today begins a two-day goodbye to the show. Here & Now‘s Robin Young paid with a visit to “Prairie Home” backstage at Tanglewood, the last live broadcast before host Keillor leaves.

Today’s segment features a conversation with Fred Newman, the show’s sound effects artist, about the show, his skill set and how he comes up with all the wonderful, zany audio highlights of his act.

Fred Newman, actor and sound effects artist on “A Prarie Home Companion.” The show tweets at @prairie_home.

