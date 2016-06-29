Behind The Scenes, And Sounds, Of 'A Prairie Home Companion'

As “A Prairie Home Companion” creator Garrison Keillor wraps up his decades-long run at the helm this year, Here & Now today begins a two-day goodbye to the show. Here & Now‘s Robin Young paid with a visit to “Prairie Home” backstage at Tanglewood, the last live broadcast before host Keillor leaves.

Today’s segment features a conversation with Fred Newman, the show’s sound effects artist, about the show, his skill set and how he comes up with all the wonderful, zany audio highlights of his act.

Guest

Fred Newman, actor and sound effects artist on “A Prarie Home Companion.” The show tweets at @prairie_home.

