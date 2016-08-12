With The Olympics Underway In Rio, A Look At Brazilian Music
Gisele Bündchen’s stroll down the opening ceremony runway at the Rio Olympics sent “The Girl From Ipanema” to the top of the iTunes charts.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes a musical tour through Brazil with Betto Arcos, host of the podcast “The Cosmic Barrio.” He includes classic samba and bossa nova selections, and a couple of new artists as well.
Music From The Segment
Astrud Gilberto, João Gilberto & Stan Getz, “The Girl From Ipanema”
Milton Nascimento, “Maria Maria”
Jamelão, “Recordações do Rio Antigo” (“Remembrances of Old Rio”)
Quarteto Em Cy, “Canto De Ossanha” (“Song to Ossanha”)
Chico Buarque, “O Meu Guri” (“My Little Boy”)
Luiz Gonzaga “Asa Branca” (“White Dove”)
Opala, “Maracajaiçu”
Abayomi Afrobeat Orquestra (feat. Otto), “Mundo sem Memoria” (“World without Memory”)
João Gilberto, “Triste” (“Sad”)
Milton Nascimento, “Paixao e Fe”
Milton Nascimento, “Clube da Esquina 2” (Full Album)
Guest
Betto Arcos, host of the podcast “The Cosmic Barrio.” He tweets @ArcosBetto.
