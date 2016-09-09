Basket-Shaped Office Building For Sale In Ohio

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Years ago, the party basket-maker Longaberger commissioned its seven-story headquarters in the shape of a picnic basket. The distinct edifice near Columbus, Ohio, even has giant handles on the top. Now the company is downsizing.

The big basket building is on the market. And while it is popular with tourists, there are no buyers. Built for 32 million, it's now going for 5 - a lesson in not putting all your eggs in a basket building. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.