Had enough food over Thanksgiving? If you are lucky enough to feel sated, perhaps some fasting is in order.

More and more people are turning to fasting. But does it work, and how safe is it?

Elana Gordon (@Elana_Gordon) from The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY looked into the science behind fasting, and asked a woman who is a faster to keep an audio diary of her day.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.