© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

BBC’s Gambaccini Remembers His Friend, George Michael

Published December 26, 2016 at 12:33 PM CST
In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. (Francois Mori, File/AP)
In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. (Francois Mori, File/AP)

The BBC’s Paul Gambaccini speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about his friend, singer George Michael, who died on Sunday at the age of 53.

Michael rose to fame as a member of the duo Wham! in the early ’80s, and debuted solo with the album “Faith” in 1987. He sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Music From The Segment
  • George Michael, “Faith”
  • George Michael, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” performed by Wham!
  • George Michael, “Jesus to a Child”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.