BBC’s Gambaccini Remembers His Friend, George Michael

The BBC’s Paul Gambaccini speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about his friend, singer George Michael, who died on Sunday at the age of 53.

Michael rose to fame as a member of the duo Wham! in the early ’80s, and debuted solo with the album “Faith” in 1987. He sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Music From The Segment

George Michael, “Faith”

George Michael, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” performed by Wham!

George Michael, “Jesus to a Child”

