Prediction

JESSI KLEIN, HOST:

HELEN HONG: Hell, yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

Our public address announcer is Paul Friedman. Our intern is Kijin Higashibaba. Our web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to Revival Food Hall for feeding us. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Robin Linn and Miles Dornboss and Jennifer Mills, technical direction Lorna White. Thank you, this week, to Gary Yek. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. The executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mike Danforth. Now, panel, what will be the next thing to ruin air travel? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Buyers of the new super saver economy no-frills tickets will have to pat down each other.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Helen Hong.

HONG: Instead of bomb-sniffing dogs, we'll have bomb-sniffing cats who don't care if that sweater was your favorite.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: After the enhanced pat-down, you are required to submit to 10 to 30 minutes of something called extreme cuddling.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

KLEIN: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Helen Hong and Adam Felber. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Jessi Klein. I had so much fun guest hosting this show. And to all the little girls out there listening, remember, you can be anything you want as long as Peter Sagal is away.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: Have a great week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

