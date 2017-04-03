Mass. Man Accuses Dunkin' Donuts Of Using A Butter Substitute

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you can't believe it's not butter, but a guy in Massachusetts was pretty sure it wasn't butter. And he went to court over it. He accused a bunch of Dunkin' Donuts stores of using a butter substitute on his bagels. A lawyer for some of the stores confirmed to The Boston Globe that a settlement has been reached. As for what exactly was on that guy's bagel, well, a Dunkin' spokeswoman told the Globe their stores in Massachusetts do carry both butter and also a butter substitute vegetable spread. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.