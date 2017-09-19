© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Mind-Boggling' Damage As Hurricane Maria Pounds The Caribbean

Published September 19, 2017 at 12:06 PM CDT
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 19, 2017. Martinique, suffered power outages but avoided major damage. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 19, 2017. Martinique, suffered power outages but avoided major damage. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials in Puerto Rico are warning residents to prepare for catastrophic winds and floods as Hurricane Maria bears down on the island. The storm has already devastated the island of Dominica, where the governor describes the damage as “mind-boggling.”

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp) of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network gives Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson the latest on Maria.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.