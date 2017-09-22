© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
AMA Bonus: Hear Tank And The Bangas' Full Set

Published September 22, 2017 at 9:39 AM CDT
Tank and the Bangas on Ask Me Another.
Tiny Desk Contest winner Tank and the Bangas took a stop on their NPR Music tour to join us on Ask Me Another. This New Orleans band beat out more than 6,000 entries from all 50 states with a sound they call "Soulful Disney." They played more music for us at the Bell House than we could fit into the final cut of our show, so here's a special bonus podcast with the band's entire four-song set. And in case you missed it, be sure to check out the link to hear the full episode. Enjoy!

SETLIST

  • Quick

  • Walmart

  • Ripperton Love

  • Rollercoasters

