Pennsylvania Sheriff Accuses Weather Prognosticator Of Deception

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This is what a groundhog gets for just doing his job. In Pennsylvania last month, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As tradition goes, that meant six more weeks of winter. Well, it's been longer, and winter is still here. Much of Pennsylvania was just hit by snow. And now the sheriff's office in Monroe County is blaming the groundhog. They have a wanted poster up for Punxsutawney Phil. It says the suspect has brown and gray hair, sharp teeth. His crime - deception.