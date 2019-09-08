Sunday Puzzle: G's & L's

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or familiar phrase in which the only consonants are G and L — each of which may be repeated any number of times. Besides G's and L's, all the other letters are vowels — A, E, I, O, or U.

Example: Against the law --> ILLEGAL

1. Ice home in the Arctic

2. Scum on top of a pond

3. Group of geese

4. Popular search engine

5. Russian dramatist Nikolai

6. Bags packed for the airport

7. Winemaker Ernest or Julio

8. Pioneering astronomer from Pisa

9. Sea where Jesus preached

10. Assert wrongdoing without proof

11. Dashboard item showing a fluid level (two words)

12. Sound of someone drinking from a bottle (three words)

Last week's challenge: This two-week challenge came from Lee Zion, of Lafayette, Minn. It may sound impossible, but it's not. You wake up trapped in a round room with six doors. A voice over a loudspeaker tells you that five of the doors are booby-trapped and will bring instant death if you try to open them. Only one door provides an opening that will get you out safely. The doors are evenly spaced around the room. They look exactly alike. Your only clue is that on the wall between each pair of doors is a large letter of the alphabet. Going clockwise, the letters are H, I, J, K, L and M. Which is the correct door that will get you out ... and why?

Challenge answer: The correct door is the one between the M and the H. If you write the word OUT between M and H, you get the word MOUTH. The puzzle said "Only one door provides an opening," which is what a mouth is. And a door with OUT written on it should naturally be an exit.

Winner:Todd LaPlace of Dublin, Ohio

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Name a popular TV personality. Write the name in all capital letters. Rotate the last letter 90° and move it forward one spot — that is, move it in front of the preceding letter. The result will name a famous movie. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Sept. 12at 3 p.m. ET.

