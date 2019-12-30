Cat Returned To Owner 2 Years After It Went Missing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An old song is called "The Cat Came Back." It tells of a cat that returns no matter how hard the owner tries to be rid of it. We do not know the attitude of a cat owner in Tampa, Fla., but that cat did come back. It vanished during a hurricane two years ago and then, last week, turned itself in. It walked up to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and a microchip implanted in the cat helped to find the owner. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.