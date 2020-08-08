Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, now that jeans are out, what will we get rid of next?

Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Nose hair trimmers. Big Nose and Ear Hair is finished because we just don't care anymore.

SAGAL: Tracy Clayton.

TRACY CLAYTON: So when I say we, I don't mean me. I think in general, people are going to just stop showering.

SAGAL: And Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: Leg day at the gym. I am only working out the muscles that you can see on Zoom.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Joel Kim Booster, Tom Bodett and Tracy Clayton. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm so glad that we made it through another week together. We can do this again, man. We can do this standing on our heads. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

