Capitol Riot: 5 More People Allegedly Linked To Proud Boys Are Arrested

Five people who prosecutors say are linked to the Proud Boys extremist group were arrested on Thursday and now face charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month.

William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon, Felicia Konold and Cory Konold face numerous charges: conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon live in the Kansas City area, while the Konold siblings were arrested in Arizona.

All but Chrestman are charged together in a group conspiracy.

Chrestman's charges were filed separately, but the affidavit says he was connected to the group as well; he is also charged with threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

A number of other people with alleged links to the Proud Boys have already been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

The Justice Department also announced on Thursday that two men associated with the Boogaloo Bois, an extremist group that seeks to bring about a civil war in the U.S., had been arrested in Kentucky.

John Subleski, 32, of Louisville, Ky., is accused of inciting a riot in downtown Louisville at the same time as the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Adam Turner, 35, also of Louisville, is accused of threatening police in Twitter and Facebook posts after he was arrested during a traffic stop of a protest caravan he was in.

