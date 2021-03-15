Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates 2nd Vaccine Dose With Solo At Clinic

NOEL KING, HOST:

The CDC reports that more than 107 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in this country by people like Hillary Beshara (ph), who's a nurse in Pittsfield, Mass. She was giving shots at Berkshire Community College on Saturday when all of a sudden, the room filled with beautiful music.

HILLARY BESHARA: And someone sitting in my chair, you know, of course, getting vaccinated was like, is that Yo-Yo Ma?

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

The world renowned cellist was, in fact, in her line. A little starstruck, Beshara gave Yo-Yo Ma his second COVID-19 vaccine. And in return, he offered to play an impromptu concert right there in the gym.

(SOUNDBITE OF YO-YO MA'S "SUITE FOR SOLO CELLO NO. 1 IN G MAJOR, BWV 1007 [PRÉLUDE]")

BESHARA: One of the other volunteers told me she just started to well up in tears. And it was so comforting and so healing.

(SOUNDBITE OF YO-YO MA'S "SUITE FOR SOLO CELLO NO. 1 IN G MAJOR, BWV 1007 [PRÉLUDE]")

BESHARA: And as he ended his last note and stood up and he kind of put his hand to his chest and made a gentle gesture forward, there was just this loud, wonderful clapping from his very appreciative audience.

