Milwaukee Brewers look to next year — again — after losing series to Atlanta Braves

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published October 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
image - 2021-10-13T082452.340.png
Screengrab from MLB feed
/
Left to right: Milwaukee Brewers players Brandon Woodruff, Rowdy Tellez and Lorenzo Cain listen to a question during a media session after Tuesday night's game.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ season is over.

The Brewers lost Tuesday's Game against the Atlanta Braves 5-4, allowing the Braves to take the National League Division Series, three games to one.

After being shut out during games two and three of the series, the Brewers finally broke through with some runs Tuesday evening, including on a two-run home run by first baseman Rowdy Tellez. But Atlanta kept coming back, and a home run by the Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman against Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning was a difference maker.

After the game, Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about the disappointing end to a year in which Milwaukee won 95 games during the regular season.

"It's hard to get past the disappointment, sitting here right now. It just is. But, you know, I think in the end, we had big goals. We didn't quite get there. But you win 95 games, it's a special group, and they did accomplish some special things," Counsell said.

It's the fourth straight year the Brewers have made it to the Major League Baseball playoffs, a team record. But it's also the fourth year in a row Milwaukee has fallen short of making it to the World Series.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff said all the season-ending losses are tough. But he and other players vow to be ready for next year.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
