Proposed changes of East-West Freeway generate differing views at Wisconsin DOT open house

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reopening the thorny issue of what to do with the East-West I-94 Freeway by holding two open houses this week.

The department is in the process of writing a supplemental environmental impact statement for the potential rebuilding of the freeway between roughly 16th St. and 70th St.

Main options include keeping it a six-lane road, three lanes in each direction, with various safety improvements, or fitting in a fourth lane each way.

Chuck Quirmbach This poster at the DOT open house compares two of the main options the DOT says it's considering.

The DOT is not taking public comments at this week's sessions, just explaining various drawings and options.

On Wednesday evening at Wisconsin State Fair Park, people shared their thoughts with WUWM.

Mike Simons said he's glad he doesn't have to drive the stretch when it's congested.

"They need to deal with it. Historically, I've been opposed to expanding freeways. I don't think we should stand in the way of this one. Get it done, but get it done fairly," Simons said.

However, Simons doesn't like one DOT option that he said would increase traffic in his Washington Heights neighborhood, depending on how the north-south Highway 175 is altered in the Stadium Interchange.

A woman who gave her name as Lucy said she has the closest house to I-94. She said rather than add lanes, she would like to see closing of some exit and entrance ramps.

"That's what stops traffic. People getting on and off as you're heading west or heading east, at the high traffic volume," Lucy said.

Chuck Quirmbach Members of the public attend the DOT open house Wednesday evening at State Fair Park.

Kathleen Hassing, of Wauwatosa, said during a time of climate change, the DOT should not expand the freeway.

"Basically encouraging vehicle transportation, the use of fossil fuels seems absurd to me," Hassing said.

Tom Miller of Milwaukee said if the freeway is expanded or kept the same size with safety improvements, traffic crashes won't go down unless, as Miller contends, there's better policing of reckless driving.

"They can do all the engineering they want. But if the sheriff's department doesn't begin to patrol, it'll be for nothing," Miller said.

The DOT said it would release a preferred alternative for the East-West Freeway next spring and hold a public hearing next summer.

Another open house is set for Thursday afternoon at the DNR offices under the Marquette Interchange.