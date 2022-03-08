Brewhouse, 1930s tavern and more: Old World Wisconsin brewing experience to open

Old World Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society are unveiling a new brewing experience this June.

According to Dan Freas, the idea of having a brewhouse, or a brewery, at Old World Wisconsin started almost 50 years ago. He's Old World Wisconsin's site director.

Up to this point, Freas says,"the brewing of beer has a very important place in the history and culture of Wisconsin so we felt like we were missing an important page from the history books."

Come June, the brewhouse will feature costumed volunteers and staff who will demonstrate historic brewing methods. There will also be an exhibition where guests can see the brewing history of specifics regions in Wisconsin.

Other components will then gradually open throughout the year. And, there are plans to open a beer garden and grow hops on-site.

Last year, Old World Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society moved Wittnebel's Tavern from Old Ashippun, Wisconsin to the site. The tavern had been owned by two generations of the Wittnebel family, and the historical society worked to move the entire rural tavern to the new brewing site.

"It was truly like stepping into a time machine. And that's what we want to recreate for our guests" Freas says. They are restoring the tavern to allow guests to step back into the 1930s.

Freas excitedly says, "This is going to be a working tavern. It's going to be a place where we'll actually be able to go up to the bar and purchase a beer."

A part of the site will also touch on the history of prohibition in Wisconsin. "We're not going to completely ignore the story of beer and brewing that's not so pleasant," he says.

All in all, Freas wants to emphasize that this new site is family friendly and open for all ages. But there will be components that are only for people 21+, such as tasting beer samples. But non-alcoholic options, such as root beer and soda, will be available.

"We want to be able to tell [the entire] story, as well as the story of the beer and the brewing industry that grew up in Wisconsin," Freas shares.

Tavern Tuesdays is in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society and Old World Wisconsin to bring you stories about beer and brewing in our state. We'll be sharing these histories with you leading up to the grand opening of Old World Wisconsin’s new brewing experience.