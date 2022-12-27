© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How to think about rest as a form of resistance

By Shereen Marisol Meraji
Published December 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST

For NPR's Life Kit, Shereen Marisol Meraji speaks with Trisha Hersey, author of "Rest Is Resistance," about fighting against the feeling that our productivity equates to our worth.

