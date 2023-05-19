Bacteria talk to each other. Decoding their signals could spot diseases sooner

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Found in Translation

Bacteria coordinate attacks using their own chemical language. What if we could decode these messages and thwart their plans? Fatima AlZahra'a Alatraktchi invented a tool to spy on bacterial chatter.

About Fatima AlZahra'a Alatraktchi

Fatima AlZahra'a Alatraktchi holds a Ph.D. in nanotechnology and molecular biology. She is also a renowned fiction writer and the founder of PreDiagnose, where she's created next-generation diagnostics for early bacterial detection. She's an expert in developing micro- and nanosensors for the detection of cellular molecules and microorganisms. As a result of her research, Alatraktchi has received a number of prestigious awards, including the Lundbeck Foundation Talent Prize for outstanding research talents in medicine and health and the Ph.D. thesis of the year award by the Technical University of Denmark. Forbes listed her as one of the 30 most influential people under 30 in Europe within science and health in 2019.

