Laine Kaplan-Levenson is a producer and reporter for NPR'sThroughlinepodcast. Before joining the Throughline team, they were the host and producer of WWNO's award-winning history podcastTriPod: New Orleans at 300, as well as WWNO/WRKF's award-winning political podcast Sticky Wicket. Before podcasting, they were a founding reporter for WWNO's Coastal Desk, and covered land loss, fisheries, water management, and all things Louisiana coast. Kaplan-Levenson has contributed to NPR, This American Life, Marketplace, Latino USA, Oxford American (print), Here and Now, The World, 70 Million, and Nancy, among other national outlets. They served as a host and producer ofLast Call, a multiracial collective of queer artists and archivists, and freelanced as a storytelling and podcast consultant, workshop instructor, and facilitator of student-produced audio projects. Kaplan-Levenson is also the founder and host of the live storytelling series,Bring Your Own. They like to play music and occasionally DJ under the moniker DJ Swimteam.
NPR's history podcast Throughline brings us a story about science-fiction writer Octavia Butler, and how she used what she saw during her lifetime to create stories of the future.
We look at the history of zombies and the American obsession with them.
In New Orleans, the last of four Confederate statues is scheduled to come down Friday. This one is of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. While some statues have been taken away in the dark of night, this removal is scheduled for daylight, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu is expected to mark the event with a speech.
Five years after the BP oil spill, the public has stopped asking whether seafood from the Gulf is safe to eat. But now there's a supply issue, and fishermen worry about the future of their industry.
Thanks to a quirk of history, New Orleans has long had a Honduran population, but it exploded post-Katrina. Nearly a decade later, Hondurans have created a vibrant, if underground, culinary community.