As ice melts, polar bears have to abandon their homes and move closer to us

As Arctic ice melts, polar bears must leave their homes. Biologist and conservationist Alysa McCall shares lessons on how to plan for a future where climate change forces us all a little closer.

About Alysa McCall

Alysa McCall supports Polar Bears International's educational and scientific work across the Arctic, with a focus on collaborative Canadian projects. She's a staff scientist and director of conservation outreach. Growing up in British Columbia, she was fascinated by the local wildlife that often wandered through her backyard. While studying for her BSc degree, she worked at a wildlife park, banded birds, trapped insects, radio-collared mice and put tracking backpacks on toads.

