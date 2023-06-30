How placing kids with family can radically change the way foster care works in the US

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Audacious Solutions.

Sixto Cancel experienced the failings of foster care firsthand. Now he advocates for its reform and the expansion of "kinship care" so that young people can have a say in who raises them.

About Sixto Cancel

Sixto Cancel's personal experiences from infancy through young adulthood powered a passion to transform the foster care system. He is now the founder and CEO of Think of Us, a nonprofit research and design lab working to transform child welfare. Led and guided by people who have been impacted by child welfare, Think of Us partners with leaders and practitioners across the country to create and implement disruptive, scalable solutions and policy reforms in the foster care system. Cancel was named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" list of social entrepreneurs and also appointed as a White House Champion of Change.

About Marquan Teetz

Marquan Teetz is a youth advocate based in Kansas. His personal experience in foster care has helped him speak out for reform as both an ambassador at Think of Us and a data manager and researcher at the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

