Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be honored at 3 memorial services this week

By Stephen Fowler
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST

Three days of memorial events are planned in Georgia this week for former first Lady Rosalynn Carter who died on November 19 at the age of 96.

