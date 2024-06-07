The Coalition to March on the RNC sues Milwaukee over possible protest restrictions

A coalition that plans to protest against Republican policies at the RNC convention in Milwaukee next month has sued the city of Milwaukee for what the coalition says is a violation of First Amendment rights.

The Coalition to March on the RNC has been asking Milwaukee officials for a permit that would allow protests within sight and sound of the main convention building, the Fiserv Forum. But the group says it fears the city will try to keep demonstrations a few blocks away, at Pere Marquette Park. So, Coalition co-chair Omar Flores says with help from the American Civil Liberties Union, a federal lawsuit has been filed aimed at allowing a march on the coalition’s preferred route.

“The city has no right to withhold our First Amendment rights to host a family-friendly demonstration," Flores told the news media Thursday.

Jeff Fleming, a spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"The City of Milwaukee is fully prepared to answer the court filings. We have consistently operated in good faith with all the different groups and individuals who are concerned about the demonstration plans. In fact, we have had open discussions and meetings with the litigants in this matter, including discussions just hours before the lawsuit was filed.

Milwaukee takes seriously its responsibility to provide an opportunity for people to express their opinions. The city is also focused on safety for all the people in and around the upcoming convention. We are working to maximize both those priorities."

