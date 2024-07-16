An inside look at the Republican Party's plans and goals for the convention in Milwaukee

The official name of this week’s event in Milwaukee is the Make America Great Once Again Convention. And the Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, have given themes to each day. Today it’s Make America Safe Once Again. Tommy Pigott, the strategic communications director for the Republican National Committee, shares more about these events and what's to come.

As Pigott describes, his role entails coming up with ways to effectively communicate the party's policies and politics to the average voter. This includes various forms of content that are used in different platforms, deciding what issues need to be highlighted specifically and working with different teams across the spectrum to ensure that the message gets out to public.

Pigott identifies the changing media landscape as one of the prominent challenges in his role. "There are certain [communications] that are continual and very important, such as radio, such as TV. Those are very important," he says. "But the number of people, especially younger voters, getting their media from social media is skyrocketing. In the last polls I saw, I believe it's tending towards the majority. So, even when doing things like radio or TV, having a way to translate that into other media environments is incredibly important."

Pigott sees the RNC as a platform "unlike any other" to communicate with the American public. It's presents an opportunity to generate momentum and then use it to further fuel the campaign into the election this fall. "What we saw at this convention yesterday was a united Republican party, a Republican party motivated by love of country and a Republican party with solutions for the American people. A convention is about relaying those solutions, making sure Americans can see that we're talking about their problems and then have a solution to solve them," Pigott explains.

He adds, "This convention is about motivating and having that national platform, but that is very much partnered with that ground game. That's not just about mobilizing the delegates, not just about the delegates here. But about everyday Americans."

As for his first time here in Milwaukee, Pigott is enjoying sampling some cheese curds and says, "It's been a fantastic time for me and I expect and hope to be back."