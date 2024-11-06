Jon Stewart warns against pundits’ ‘lessons’ from U.S. general elections

Every four years, U.S. presidential elections act as a compass on where the country is headed — but also, every four years, political pundits tend to misread the election’s meaning, according to Jon Stewart.

“We’re gonna come out of this election and make all kind of pronouncements about what this country is, and what this world is — and the truth is, we’re not really gonna know s***,” Stewart said Tuesday night.

The Daily Show host revisited a string of post-election perspectives about the nation’s political future, including:

2008, when a “post-racial America” was prognosticated;

2016, when experts recommended a younger Democratic candidate; and

2020, when pundits declared the end of Donald Trump’s political career.

Stewart acknowledged his own frustration with the 2024 election results.

“But this isn’t the end,” he added. “I promise you, this is not the end. And we have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight, and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible. It’s possible.”

