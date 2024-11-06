© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Korea and Japan pledge to strengthen ties with U.S.

By Anthony Kuhn
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:54 AM CST

South Korea and Japan quickly pledged to strengthen ties with the next U.S. administration. Former President Donald Trump has criticized both allies, saying they pay too little of the cost of defending them.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Trump on X, saying the future of the alliance “will shine brighter” under his strong leadership.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi called the alliance with the U.S. the linchpin of Japan’s foreign and security policies.

Privately, Seoul and Tokyo have long voiced concerns about being abandoned by the U.S., possibly forcing them to acquire nuclear weapons.

There’s been no reaction yet out of Pyongyang. Diplomacy between Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, fell apart in 2019.

Kim now has a bigger nuclear arsenal, and he is believed to have sent troops to fight in Ukraine, to cement ties with Russia.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR election
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn