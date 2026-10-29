Russia hosts African leaders at summit, as major powers compete for influence

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Russia is looking to strengthen its ties with Africa. Political leaders from across the continent gathered in Moscow for the final day of a summit hosted by President Vladimir Putin. And as Kate Bartlett reports from Johannesburg, Russia is not alone in courting the continent. China and the United States are also vying for influence and for access to Africa's mineral wealth.

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KATE BARTLETT, BYLINE: There was plenty of fanfare as African leaders arrived in Moscow this week for the third Russia-Africa Summit. Heads of state were greeted on the tarmac with warm tea and pastries.

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BARTLETT: And delegations were dazzled by goose-stepping soldiers outside the Kremlin. On the official agenda were discussions on trade, security, culture and technology.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

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BARTLETT: Unofficially...

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PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian).

BARTLETT: ...President Putin used the occasion to once again accuse the colonial West of getting rich at the expense of Africans and driving the continent into debt and hark back to the former Soviet Union support of African independence movements in the 20th century. And it's having the desired effect.

OLEXANDER SCHERBA: In Africa, Russia is riding the wave of anti-Americanism, and it has been effective for quite a while. They want Africa on board with them, so they will stop at nothing.

BARTLETT: Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Olexander Scherba, has seen Russia's drive for influence on the continent first hand. He says it's something Washington should be worried about.

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UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) This time for Africa.

BARTLETT: But Russia isn't alone in courting the continent. China pioneered the summit format back in 2000. This is Chinese children performing at the most recent one. The U.S. caught up in 2014. China is still the continent's largest trade partner, while Russia's efforts pale in comparison.

JOSEPH SIEGEL: The primary reason that Russia is holding these summits is to avoid international isolation.

BARTLETT: Joseph Siegel is from the Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland.

SIEGEL: Africa has become more important for Russia since the invasion of Ukraine than ever before.

BARTLETT: But as Moscow seeks to strengthen ties across the continent, it's also been accused of luring young Africans to fight in the war on Ukraine. Analyst Michele Kernitsky says Russia's main involvement in Africa is selling security.

MICHELE KERNITSKY: Russia's Africa Corp, which basically took over from the private mercenary group Wagner, protects juntas and embattled leaders in at least nine countries.

BARTLETT: Kernitsky was at the CIA and on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration. Moscow's anti-West message has had some success, especially in the Sahel region of West Africa, where the U.S. has been forced to close bases. And Russia is filling the vacuum.

KERNITSKY: It trains their elite fighting units. It fights insurgents. And in exchange for this, Moscow gets loyalty and often a share of the country's mineral wealth.

BARTLETT: And like others, Russia wants access to strategic locations on the Red Sea and Mediterranean. While the U.S. still outstrips Russia in terms of aid and investment, on the diplomatic front, it's falling behind. Many U.S. embassies in Africa are without ambassadors.

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BARTLETT: So Moscow is unlikely to stop its courtship of Africa anytime soon.

Kate Bartlett, NPR News, Johannesburg.

(SOUNDBITE OF DE LA SOUL SONG, "GREYHOUNDS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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