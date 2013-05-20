Loudon Wainwright III On Mountain Stage
Loudon Wainwright III makes his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Wainwright first played Mountain Stage in 1988 — at that time, he was already regarded as one of America's finest singer-songwriters. Since that time, Wainwright's sardonic, poignant wit has helped him win armloads of awards and countless more fans.
Wainwright describes his newest album, Older Than My Old Man Now, as a "tale of decay," taking note of the fact that he's already lived longer than his father did. Wainwright closes his set in an unexpected way — with a 10-minute, word-for-word recitation of one of his father's columns from Life Magazine.
Set List
