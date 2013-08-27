Everybody's Mad At Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus causes a stir

It's Tuesday afternoon and we're still talking about Miley Cyrus' MTV Video Music Awards performance. Some people loved it; others made snarky remarks about her tasteless twerk fest, some people even found it racist. The Parents Television Council (Billy Ray Cyrus sits on the advisory board) were not amused. The organization filed a complaint against MTV based on the network rating of the show a TV-14.

"This much is absolutely clear: MTV marketed adults only material to children while falsely manipulating the content rating to make parents think the content was safe for their children." says Dan Isett, a PTC spokesman. Miley doesn't seemed too worried about her detractors, tweeting "Smilers! My VMA performance had 306.000 tweets per minute. That's more than the blackout or Superbowl! #fact."

Eminem announcesMMLP2

Also during the VMAs, Eminem announced that his seventh studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, will be released on November 5th via a commercial sponsored by headphone company Beats by Dre. (The Beats by Dre branded commercial, which premiered during a major TV event, clearly follows Jay Z and Samsung's similar — and hugely successful — Magna Carta Holy Grail rollout.) Dr. Dre himself is listed as an Executive Producer on the album, along with Rick Rubin. The lead single, "Berzerk," (produced by Rick Rubin) was released today on iTunes and Youtube. "Berzerk" sounds more like a Beastie Boys track than an Eminem song and people are questioning if he's still got it.

Dr. Luke will not be onAmerican Idol

The search for a new American Idol judge continues. Contrary to reports that popular songwriter Dr. Luke (Idol alum Kelly Clarkson's "Since You Been Gone" and Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl") would join the singing competition for season 13, industry politics have spoiled that opportunity. To keep it plain, while Dr. Luke has a lucrative working relationship with Sony, Universal holds the exclusive rights to American Idol recordings. Grooming artists for his competitor would be a major conflict of interest.

