Mark Mulcahy On World Cafe

If you were an indie-rock fan in the mid-1980s, then you undoubtedly stumbled upon Miracle Legion. In the post R.E.M. jangle-rock landscape, they called it "college rock" and the Connecticut-based Miracle Legion ruled. It happened again with his work on Nickelodeon's Adventures of Pete & Pete with the fake-band Polaris made up of Miracle Legion musicians.

Mark Mulcahy was the lead singer of both of those bands, and he's back with his fifth solo album, Dear Mark J. Mulcahy I Love You. He visits with David Dye to discuss his long career and perform four songs in the World Cafe studio.

