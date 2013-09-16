Microphone Check Presents: 'Eight Million Stories: Hip-Hop In 1993'

Over the 12 months of 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, A Tribe Called Quest, Queen Latifah, Tupac Shakur and more than a dozen other rap groups all released albums that helped change the sound of America.

Twenty years later, NPR Music's Microphone Check will tape an evening of stories about this singularly productive and creative year in hip-hop culture. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, in New York, we'll gather together key figures and witnesses of rap music in 1993 to reminisce, reveal and laugh. For information on how to get a free ticket follow @NPRHipHop. We'll announce details this week.

Our panel will include Mike Dean, producer and engineer for Rap-A-Lot Records and frequent Kanye West collaborator; Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah; Ralph McDaniels, video director and host of the influential cable access show Video Music Box; Faith Newman, former A&R at Columbia Records, who signed Nas; and Prince Paul, producer and DJ who worked with De La Soul. In addition to firsthand insights and anecdotes from these luminaries, attendees will be treated to a slideshow of (sometimes embarrassing) throwback photos. We'll end the night with all-1993 DJ sets from DJ Cuzzin B and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, co-host of NPR Music's Microphone Check and member of A Tribe Called Quest (which released landmark album Midnight Marauders in '93).

The "Eight Million Stories: Hip-Hop in 1993" taping is part of the yearlong NPR Music series Hip-Hop's Golden Year. An edited version of the conversation will be made available here as an episode of Microphone Check.

